Gardaí seek information on separate burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny

The incidents happened at points between last Thursday and Sunday

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 18/10/2021
Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Gardaí across Carlow and Kilkenny are appealing for information into a number of recent burglaries.

Between 3pm and 9:30pm on Saturday last (16th October) a range of jewellery was taken during a break-in at a house in The Orchard in Kilkenny.

A Michael Kors watch, a silver Tiffany ring, a pair of Ray-Ban black sunglasses and a pair of Gentle Monster sunglasses are among the items missing.

The same date, a lawnmower was stolen from a garden shed in Strawhill Villas on the Athy Road in Carlow.

The red Prolawn push machine went missing between 6:30pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Then on Sunday, a window at the rear of a house at Leaney, Ardattin in Co Carlow was smashed to gain entry.

A sum of money in coinage was taken sometime between 1:30pm & 4pm.

Meanwhile, investigations are taking place into an incident of criminal damage which happened at a building site in the Waterford Road area of Kilkenny.

A number of areas there were graffitied between 4:30pm on Thursday (14th October) and 7:30am on Friday (15th October).

Anybody with information on any of the above should contact their local garda station.

 

 

