Gardai seek the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Carlow teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mason Byrnes who is 18 years old, and is missing from the Tullow Road in Carlow since yesterday.

Mason is described as being 5′ 10″ in height is of slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Mason was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue hoodie and a black or blue body warmer.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Mason’s welfare. It is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.