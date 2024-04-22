Witnesses are being sought to a robbery on the N7 in Kildare.

It happened Saturday (20th April 2024) at about 2pm after a female driver pulled into the hard shoulder between junctions 7 and 8 southbound.

A male got out of another car parked in front and stole a number of items from the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

Anybody who travelled the stretch between 1:45 & 2:15 that afternoon and who saw or captured something on footage is asked to contact any garda station.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.