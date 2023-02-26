Carlow NewsKCLR News
Gardaí seeking public assistance following the burglary of a Carlow house
Gardai are seeking witnesses following the burglary of a house on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow.
The incident happened yesterday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm.
The burglars gained entry to the property via a rear window.
Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or have dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí.