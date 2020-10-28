Gardai step up Operation Faoiseamh as the number of domestic violence-related calls to them are up 18%

There’s been an 18% rise in the number of domestic violence-related calls to Gardaí so far this year, compared with 2019.

Operation Faoiseamh, which tackles the crime is being is being stepped up, with previous victims being contacted by members of the force.

There were 107 prosecutions connected to the operation between May 13th and May 27th this year.

Gardaí say they remain dedicated to the support of victims of domestic violence.

They also want to highlight that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

Operation Faoiseamh Key Statistics to date:



• An Garda Síochána has recorded an 18% (as of 19/10/2020) year on year increase to date in calls for assistance in respect of Domestic related issues between 2019/2020.

• A total of 15320 (as of 12/10/2020) contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded as part of Operation Faoiseamh – Phase I for incidents which have been reported between 1st January 2020 and 12th October 2020.

• There has been a year to date increase in detections for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018 of 14.7% (as of 15/09/2020).

• Between the 13th May 2020 and the 27th May 2020, a total of 107 prosecutions connected to Operation Faoiseamh – Phase II





