Gardaí taking to trains today as part of Operation Twin Tracks, including in Carlow

They'll be patrolling a number of rail routes

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/11/2023
Carlow Town Train Station

Gardaí will be on a number of trains today in a bid to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour on public transport services.

It’s part of Operation Twin Tracks personnel will be present in the main Dublin stations as well as some regional ones to engage with commuters and provide crime prevention guidance.

They’ll also be patrolling rail routes, including Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Athy and Carlow.

