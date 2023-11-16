KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí taking to trains today as part of Operation Twin Tracks, including in Carlow
They'll be patrolling a number of rail routes
Gardaí will be on a number of trains today in a bid to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour on public transport services.
It’s part of Operation Twin Tracks personnel will be present in the main Dublin stations as well as some regional ones to engage with commuters and provide crime prevention guidance.
They’ll also be patrolling rail routes, including Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Athy and Carlow.