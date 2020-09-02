Gardai targeting HGVs that exceed 3.5 ton weight limit in one Kilkenny city area today

Any drivers exceeding the three and a half ton weight limit in the Dominic Street, Stephen Street & Rioch Street area of Kilkenny city will be penalised today.

A number of on-the-spot fines were handed out to H-G-V drivers and tractors with grain trailers or other heavy loads yesterday.

Gardai are warning that they are going to be out again today enforcing the limits to ensure the area is safe for the increased pedestrian footfall now that the schools are back.

Sgt Gary Gordon says “That limit is there to protect the children who are coming & going to school and also pedestrians & cyclists who are using the narrow streets here, that limit has always been in place but it’s especially important that we enforce it because the Circular Road closure”.

Sgt Gordon adds “HGV drivers & tractor drivers and all heavy goods vehicles must use the Ring Road now to get to the Freshford Road or to the Castlecomer Road. We had to because there was a huge use and the children were coming out of school and it was proving to be very dangerous. We’re just warning people that there is a fine there, a fine on the spot, and we are enforcing it from now on”.