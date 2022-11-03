Gardaí thank people of Carlow for help in catching a suspected burglar

The people of Carlow are being thanked for helping to catch a suspected burglar.

Two break-ins happened on Kennedy Street on Tuesday morning.

Sgt Peter McConnon’s told KCLR “A description of a suspect was obtained by the investigating gardaí and a trawl of the town started and they spoke to a number of people who were able to point them in a direction that these people had moved, there was a group of people, but one person in particular who carried out the burglaries”.

He adds “A 15-year-old youth with an address in Athlone in Co Westmeath was arrested, now he was detained at Carlow Garda Station, because of his age we have to go through the process of putting him through the JLO scheme so will look for directions to have him charged in the near future”.