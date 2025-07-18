Nearly a thousand speeding fines and penalty points issued to motorists in South Kilkenny are being revoked.

Between May 30th and the 30th of June this year, 914 Fixed Charge Notices were issued as a result of detections from a static speed safety camera on the N25 at Glenmore.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gardaí have now confirmed that the offence location was incorrectly recorded in the system.

Of the 914 notices issued, 128 had already been paid with penalty points applied. A further 56 were paid before penalty points could be added the other 730 were unpaid at the time the error was identified.