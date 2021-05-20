Gardaí warn of bogus callers after incidents in Laois and Kildare

Gardai in Laois and Kildare are investigating two incidents where a man called to two homes in Carbury and Portarlington and attempted to steal money.

Both happened on Tuesday, one in the morning, the other in the afternoon.

At one of the houses, the man was successful in convincing the injured party to part with a sum of cash by saying the money was counterfeit.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are urging people to be vigilant and wary of strangers calling to your home.