Gardaí warn of burglaries at construction sites after items taken from one off Kilkenny City ring road

Three window frames and a front door were taken from a house on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

It happened at a home under construction on the Sion Road after 5pm on Sunday with the discovery made when builders returned at 8am yesterday (Tuesday, May 4).

Entry was gained through a sliding door which was smashed.

Garda Niamh Doran says it stands as a warning to others, noting “Unfortunately, as we all know, construction sites are back up and running, companies are getting stuff delivered to sites so as the country reopens that little bit more movement that’s allowed unfortunately things are going to happen now so as much as we’ve been vigilant we have to be more vigilant because we have more people moving and things will happen”.

She also has this appeal “If anybody saw anything up on the Sion Road over the Bank Holiday weekend, if they could give us a shout”.

Kilkenny Garda Station can be contacted via 056 777 5000.