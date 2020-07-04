Gardaí will be carrying out spot checks in pubs across Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

Local Gardaí will be be policing pubs across Carlow and Kilkenny for breaches of the public health guidelines this weekend.

Operation City Safe is also being re-introduced in Kilkenny this weekend to enforce public order and social engagement, now that some pubs are back open.

The government says Gardaí will be enforcing the new rules all over the country after after reports claiming some publicans in Dublin have been flouting the guidelines this week.

Pat Crotty, who owns Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant in Kilkenny, has been very critical this week of publicans who refuse to adapt to the new rules and says it’s unfortunate some publicans will have to be policed.