Gardaí will be out in force this Easter weekend including on Carlow Kilkenny roads
Nationally, most drug drivers were found to be using cannabis.
There’s been an 11% rise in drug driving detections in the first three months of this year.
Gardai will be out in force this Easter Bank Holiday weekend to crack down on drug and drink driving, including across the Kilkenny Carlow Division.
But Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell says more motorists are also using cocaine.