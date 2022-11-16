Garda’s attitudes have changed towards hate crimes says local Community Policing Officer

Garda’s attitudes have changed towards hate crimes.

That’s according to one Community Policing Officer ahead of a number of events in Kilkenny this weekend which will feature a rainbow squad car designed to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

Garda Andy Neill says their approach these days is to always start an investigation on the basis that the person making the complaint is the one who decides if it was a hate crime.

“Sure maybe they’re being too sensitive or someone’s being too sensitive” it’s not about that,” said Garda Neill.

“If something is perceived as a hate crime by the person who’s suffering it, well that’s how it’ll be treated and investigated,” he added.