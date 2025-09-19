36-year-old businessman Gareth Sheridan has failed in his bid to get the Carlow County Council approval.

He was hoping to run as an Independant in next months Presidential Race, he already has two of the four required council nominations, but will need additional support from other local authorities to qualify as a contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven councillors voted in favour of his nomination while eleven voted against.

A result from other councils will determine whether Sheridan can still make it onto the ballot.