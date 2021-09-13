Garth Books reported to be planning new Irish gigs

Garth Brooks could be poised for a return to Ireland.

Talks to bring the singer back to perform in Ireland are reported to be at an ‘advanced stage’, by Virgin Media News.

They are reporting the country music star is negotiating at least 3 dates in September 2022.

It’s seven years since the so-called ‘five in a row fiasco,’ which saw Dublin City Council refusing licenses for five gigs.

But the megastar refused to play fewer than five nights at Croke Park, and eventually cancelled all his gigs in the capital.