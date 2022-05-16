Gates of iconic Abbey Quarter development in Kilkenny city to be opened up let locals view the progress

The gates of the landmark old Smithwicks Brewery site in Kilkenny city will be thrown open to locals this evening.

An open invitation has been issued to come along and see the work that’s been happening so far at the Abbey Quarter from 6pm on Monday.

The first tenants are also due to start their move into the revamped Brewhouse building on the site today.

The flagship building with up to 50,000 square feet of office space is also expected to welcome Glanbia as its anchor tenants shortly.