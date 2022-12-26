Gathabawn gearing up for annual St. Stephen’s charity walk

The popular walking village of Gathabawn in North County Kilkenny is gearing up for its annual festive St Stephen’s Day charity walk today.

The organised gathering starts at 12 midday, giving people the opportunity to get out into the fresh air.

Organised by the Gathabawn Rural Development Group, this year the funds raised will go towards the local community first responder groups.

Richard Mackey has been telling KCLR that the walk attracts visitors from all of the areas surrounding the idyllic village.