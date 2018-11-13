Genealogy queries soar at Carlow Library due to Brexit

Brexit prompted a surge in genealogy queries to Carlow library in the past year.

The library dealt with many inquiries from people who were on a mission to find out if they were eligible for an Irish passport.

John Shortall is the Carlow County librarian. He says “we run a genealogy service two days a week at the local facility and it’s very busy as it stands but the minute Brexit hit we had a huge surge in queries in particular from the UK but further afield as well.

He adds that the number of ebooks and e-audio downloads has increased significantly in the past year.

Locally, Carlow libraries hosted 151,000 visits in the past year but the library says it needs more investment to reach ambitious targets.