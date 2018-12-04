German travel professionals visit Kilkenny during tour of the Ancient East

Leading German travel professionals have been exploring Kilkenny.

The latest CSO figures indicate continued growth of almost 19.8% in arrivals from the mainland Europe country for the January to October period.

The agency representatives were invited by Tourism Ireland & Failte Ireland to visit the city as part of a tour of Ireland’s Ancient East this week with an aim to enthuse them about the destination, to ensure they are better equipped to advise their clients, when planning and booking their holidays.

Their local stop-off saw them at Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral and the Medieval Mile Museum while they enjoyed an overnight stay in the Pembroke Hotel.