Get the sunscreen out in Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend!

A local forecaster is warning people to protect themselves from the sun this weekend.

The next two days are expected to be very warm with temperatures set to reach 25 degrees.

Alan O’Reilly is with Carlow Weather.

He says that while there may be some rain on Sunday, there will otherwise be plenty of danger of sun burns:

“There’s a small chance of a shower kicking off on Sunday evening. Carlow and Kilkenny will probably escape, but it is a small chance. It’s generally not going to be too windy in Carlow and Kilkenny, a little breezy but not bad. You’re gonna want the sunscreen folks. Don’t be tempted to start stripping off, no sunscreen and jumping out for the sun tan you missed out on. It’s at the strongest at this time of year still, so you’re going to get burnt very quickly.”