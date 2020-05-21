Gifts to teachers will be judged as serious attempt to influence Leaving Cert grades

New guidelines are being issued to local schools today about the predictive grading system to be used for the Leaving Cert this year.

There is a section included on what constitutes trying to influence a teacher with gifts ahead of the exams, saying that will be treated as a serious breach of the system.

Any attempt by a student or parent to contact the teacher to discuss estimated marks will be reported to the Department of Education.

It will be judged as a serious attempt to interfere with the fairness and impartiality of a teacher.