Glanbia confirms Covid-19 outbreak in Ballitore
Four Glanbia staff members test positive for the virus at the south Kildare site.
An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Glanbia in Ballitore.
The Kilkenny-based company’s confirmed four staff members at the dairy packaging factory in Co Kildare have tested positive for the virus.
The site is still operating but Glanbia says it’s following all appropriate advice.
It’s the latest outbreak to hit the midlands, and IFA president Tim Cullinan says it’s very concerning.