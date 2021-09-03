Glanbia Ireland aiming to be anchor tenant of Abbey Quarter’s Brewhouse building in Kilkenny

Glanbia Ireland have signalled their intention to become anchor tenant of the Brewhouse building at the heart of Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter.

The company have entered into legal negotiations with Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Partnership aimed at reaching an agreement on a lease at the Abbey Quarter.

If agreed, the move would facilitate the consolidation and expansion in Kilkenny of Glanbia Ireland’s operations in one, central hub.

Expansion

Per a statement issued to KCLR on Friday afternoon, the planned move to the Abbey Quarter would have no impact on Glanbia plc, which maintains its headquarters on the Kilkenny ring road.

Glanbia plc holds a 40% stake of Glanbia Ireland.

Glanbia Ireland will also maintain its existing office facilities outside of Kilkenny, including Citywest in Dublin while the new Glanbia Ireland Innovation Centre and a small number of other business functions will remain in situ at Ballyragget, alongside existing operations.

Blended working environment

The proposed new Glanbia Ireland headquarters is expected to be ready for occupancy from the second quarter of next year. It is intended that it will have capacity for over 300 employees and is being designed as a flexible, collaborative office to support blended working, with particular emphasis on collaboration space for cross-functional teams.

The office building will be LEED Gold accredited and will incorporate sustainable design and materials, in line with Glanbia Ireland’s carbon reduction goals as set out in its recently-launched ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy.

The move comes in what’s been a great week for employment and industry in Kilkenny following the announcement earlier in the week of 400 jobs being created in Loughboy by State Street.