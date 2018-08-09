Glanbia published results this morning for first 6 months of 2018
Siobhan Talbot, Group MD Glanbia

Total profits fell but Glanbia is reporting an increase in revenue for the first 6 months of the year.

Interim results for 2018 have been published today and the Kilkenny based food group says overall profits fell by more than 14% compared with last year.

However revenue from continuing operations was €1.1 billion, which was a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

Group managing director Kilkenny woman Siobhán Talbot said the company “delivered in line with expectations”

