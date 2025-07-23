A Kilkenny cyclist looks set to be among the first Irish competitors in the women’s Tour de France.

Mia Griffin from Glenmore represented Ireland at the Paris Olympics last Summer and recent successes include the Rás na mBan and won the elite road race at the National Championships just last month.

She had been due to compete in the Tour back in 2023 but had to withdraw after a training crash in the lead-up.

Now she has been confirmed for the Roland team and could be among three Irish women in the race as Lara Gillespie and Fiona Mangan are also believed to be in contention.

The action gets underway this Saturday in Brittany continuing over nine stages.

Glenmore representative Fidelis Doherty says the whole community is so proud of her:

“We’re all behind you so enjoy this. It’s a huge experience, a huge platform for you”