Glenmore water supply cleared of any risk of contamination

The water supply in Glenmore has been cleared of any contamination risk.

It’s good news for 135 homes and businesses in the South Kilkenny Village that they have access to clean, safe drinking water into the future.

Irish Water has confirmed to KCLR this afternoon that the supply has been taken off the ‘Remedial Action List’ after a new ultra-violet disinfection system was put in since a Cryptosporidium outbreak four years ago.

A boil water notice had to be put in place at the time in 2017.