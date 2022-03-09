KCLR NewsNews & Sport

“Go for it, do it, it’s worth it” says one South Kilkenny resident who’s first to benefit from Ireland’s first community built Fibre-To-The-Premises network

They had some assistance from Kilkenny Leader Partnership

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 09/03/2022
Project Manager, Jim O’Brien, along with Board Member, Paul Walsh, Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership; home-owner Vernon Buckley, and Kate Foley of Iverk Produce/O’Shea Farm.Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Two South Kilkenny areas have pooled their resources to provide community broadband.

Piltown and Fiddown were both classified as having “adequate broadband” so are not included for investment under the National Broadband Plan.

So, with the help of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, residents formed Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) group and built their own Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network.

It provides 150megabyte speeds and a future-proofed high-speed service to 750 homes and businesses within a 3.4square kilometre stretch.

Pictured at the Community Centre in Piltown were from left Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership; Project Manager, Jim O’Brien and Board Member, Paul Walsh.Pictures Dylan Vaughan.

Our Edwina Grace visited Piltown to meet some of those involved for The Way It Is with Sue Nunn:

