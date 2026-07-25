Emergency Services attended a wildfire in South Kilkenny last night.

A wildfire on Tory Hill has been brought under control after firefighters, local farmers and residents worked through the night to contain the blaze.

Local Councillor Jenny Catt Slattery praised the community’s response and urged people to stay away from the area while emergency services continue their work.

She also appealed to the public not to deliberately start fires during the current spell of hot, dry weather.

“Like, only for the community last night, I’d believe that the fire could have spread over the whole hill. They are a fantastic help to the fire brigade and the Gardaí as well. We don’t know what started the fire on Tory Hill last night I’m sure they’ll find out, but we don’t know. I would hope people wouldn’t be going starting these fires and causing that kind of damage to our scenery and our beautiful countryside.”

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