There are celebrations locally as winners are outlined at the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.
Gold medals have been retained by Kilkenny City, Tullahought and Inistoige
Leighlinbridge has also taken Gold with Bronze for Ballon in Carlow.
Here’s the nationwide winner breakdown:
- Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town: Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
- Ireland’s Tidiest Village: Rosscarbery, Co. Cork
- Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town: Dalkey, Co. Dublin
- Ireland’s Tidiest Largest Urban Centre: Tralee, Co. Kerry