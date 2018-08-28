Good news for one housing estate in North Kilkenny

A local unfinished housing estate is a major step closer to finally being completed.

Planning permission has been granted by the County Council to Staunton Enterprises to complete, six houses in Togher Way in Urlingford, and to build another eight.

There’ll be four one-bedroom houses, two four-bed and another two two-bedroom.

Earlier this year KCLR reported that funding of 3.5 million euro had been granted to build a further 18 houses in the estate – McStan Construction will be building those ones on behalf of the council.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh’s been telling KCLR News that it’s marvelous news for the area & says “the more people living here, the more spend in the local shops making them viable. It also means that a number of people will come off the housing list & be homed.”

She added that “it shows that the Government are getting a handle on homes & revitalising our towns – more houses built in the city centre isn’t the answer for rural Ireland, more houses out the country in our small towns is.”