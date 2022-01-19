Good news for sports fans in Carlow and Kilkenny with full capacity expected for upcoming Six Nations and GAA National league fixtures

The Sports Minister says he expects full capacity crowds at the GAA national league and Ireland’s Six Nations opening fixtures.

Jack Chambers says he is optimistic that Covid restrictions will be lifted in time to allow spectators return at full capacity for the games in Croke Park in 10 days time and at the Aviva on February 5th.

NPHET meets on Thursday against a backdrop of falling Covid case numbers and calls for a quick reopening of society.

Minister Chambers says he expects a decision within days:

“We have a structure and a process around decision making. It will happen in the next 2-3 days. Obviously NPHET will meet on Thursday and then Government will be able to give a signal about what’s possible. But look, I think there is optimism within Government”