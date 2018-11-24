Good news today for owner of jeep, sheep, trailer and dog stolen in Carlow yesterday

A dog who got caught up in a jeep theft in Carlow yesterday has now been found!

Jess was in the boot of the vehicle that was stolen along with a trailer full of sheep from a petrol station in Graiguecullen.

The jeep, most of the sheep and the trailer were found in Castlecomer last night however, there was no sign of the dog.

But following an appeal by the owner, James, on KCLR this morning, a listener in Clogh called to say she had found Jess and she’s now on her way home.

James had been telling KCLR News himself and Jess are firm friends and he’s delighted to have her back.

Anyone with any information about the theft is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.