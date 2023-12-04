KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny reminds us that ‘Hope is a Home’ as they launch their 12 days of Christmas campaign

There are a number of key events you can get involved in

Donna Byrne, Assistant Centre Manager at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Noel Sherry, General Manager of the Good Shephard Centre in Kilkenny, Young Sensation Stevie Mulrooney, Kilkenny digital content creator Niamh Carroll and Mickey Mouse PHOTO: Vicky Comerford

Hope is a Home.

That’s the reminder from the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny which has launched its 12 Days of Christmas Campaign.

Late Late Toy Show sensation, seven-year-old Stevie Mulrooney, was to the fore of the launch swapping his Irish jersey for a festive jumper as he teamed up with Mayor Joe Malone & and others in support of the initiative.

 

The dedicated homeless charity is embarking on a more focused awareness of and fundraising for individuals and families facing housing challenges locally.

Highlighted Events:

  1. Charity 5-a-Side Soccer Match:
    1. Where: Freebooters, Kilkenny City
    2. When: Wednesday, December 6th (kick-off TBC)
    3. Join us for an exciting charity soccer match, featuring local personalities including KCLR’s Robbie Dowling.
  2. Street Collections:
    1. When: Tuesday, December 5th, and Friday, December 8th
    2. Where: Kilkenny City
    3. GSCK volunteers will be stationed on the streets, collecting donations and spreading festive cheer.
  3. Visit to Freshford with Giant Teddy Bear Naming Ceremony:
    1. GSCK’s special mascot, a giant teddy bear, will visit Freshford, with its name chosen in collaboration with the staff and children of the Oasis Childcare Centre.
  4. No Uniform Day and Volunteer Support from CBS Kilkenny:
    1. Where: CBS Kilkenny
    2. Transition Year students will partake in a no uniform day, raising awareness and volunteering during the campaign.
