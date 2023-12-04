KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny reminds us that ‘Hope is a Home’ as they launch their 12 days of Christmas campaign
There are a number of key events you can get involved in
Hope is a Home.
That’s the reminder from the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny which has launched its 12 Days of Christmas Campaign.
Late Late Toy Show sensation, seven-year-old Stevie Mulrooney, was to the fore of the launch swapping his Irish jersey for a festive jumper as he teamed up with Mayor Joe Malone & and others in support of the initiative.
The dedicated homeless charity is embarking on a more focused awareness of and fundraising for individuals and families facing housing challenges locally.
Highlighted Events:
- Charity 5-a-Side Soccer Match:
- Where: Freebooters, Kilkenny City
- When: Wednesday, December 6th (kick-off TBC)
- Join us for an exciting charity soccer match, featuring local personalities including KCLR’s Robbie Dowling.
- Street Collections:
- When: Tuesday, December 5th, and Friday, December 8th
- Where: Kilkenny City
- GSCK volunteers will be stationed on the streets, collecting donations and spreading festive cheer.
- Visit to Freshford with Giant Teddy Bear Naming Ceremony:
- GSCK’s special mascot, a giant teddy bear, will visit Freshford, with its name chosen in collaboration with the staff and children of the Oasis Childcare Centre.
- No Uniform Day and Volunteer Support from CBS Kilkenny:
- Where: CBS Kilkenny
- Transition Year students will partake in a no uniform day, raising awareness and volunteering during the campaign.