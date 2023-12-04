Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny reminds us that ‘Hope is a Home’ as they launch their 12 days of Christmas campaign

Hope is a Home.

That’s the reminder from the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny which has launched its 12 Days of Christmas Campaign.

Late Late Toy Show sensation, seven-year-old Stevie Mulrooney, was to the fore of the launch swapping his Irish jersey for a festive jumper as he teamed up with Mayor Joe Malone & and others in support of the initiative.

The dedicated homeless charity is embarking on a more focused awareness of and fundraising for individuals and families facing housing challenges locally.

Highlighted Events: