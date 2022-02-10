Goresbridge’s St Patrick’s Day Parade to take place but help’s needed

Goresbridge is planning its St Patrick’s Day Parade but organisers are calling for help.

Their AGM takes place tonight from 8pm in the area’s Rural Development office.

Maria Keating says the idea is to build on the success of previous years; “So we’re hoping to get a couple of new faces, even if it’s just to help out on the day or even add extra ideas and ramp up a bit of support just trying to get sponsors in, getting people to make sure they participate in the parade with floats and different entertainment and stuff like that”.

She adds “We haven’t had it for the last two years and up ’til then the parade in Goresbridge has just been getting bigger and bigger every year so we’re hoping to try and come back on a big high again”.

Maria too says that a lot’s already been organised for the big day; “We have live music on the bandstand there on Barrack Street from about 3 o’clock, we’ll have different treats and entertainment for the kids, then the parade kicks off at half three, makes its way up around the village, once the floats pass the bandstand this year we actually have a plaque for every person who participates in the parade so it’s something different to try and encourage more people to get involved”.

While the fun’s set to continue into the night as Maria outlines; “Afterwards then there’s music in both of the local pubs so hopefully there’ll be a good crowd around, especially the fact we have the next day’s a bank holiday is a big bonus this year”.