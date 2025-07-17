There’s a call for every child who gets an education in Ireland to be afforded the opportunity to learn the national anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amhrán na bhFiann is not mandatory learning at either primary or secondary level but the government is being encouraged to make it a compulsory part of the curriculum.

Sinn Fein spokesperson for the Gaeltacht, Conor D. McGuinness says the national anthem is a unifying symbol of our identity: It’s sung in small gatherings and at huge events. It brings communities and people together.