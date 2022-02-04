Government’s Town Centres First policy officially launched

A focus on smaller urban heartlands across the country is to the fore of the Government’s ‘Town Centres First’ policy.

The programme’s being launched today by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke and the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan.

It pledges to support, enable and inspire communities to be active participants in the heritage-led regeneration of towns and villages with 33 key actions listed. (Full details here ).

The document showcases two local case studies that were carried out – in Kilkenny City:

And Bridge Street, Callan:

Local areas selected for funding in the first phase of the initiative include Tullow in Co Carlow and Urlingford in Co Kilkenny, each getting €100,000 to support the development of their own unique proposals.

Watch Minister Noonan’s message on the plans from Fennelly’s of Callan: