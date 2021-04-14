Carlow & Kilkenny GPs getting ‘dogs’ abuse’ from patients who want vaccine

Local GPs are getting dogs abuse from patients angry over the pace of the vaccine rollout.

Chair of the liaison group between GPs in Carlow and Kilkenny at St Luke’s Hospital, Dr John Cuddihy, says he understands how people can get anxious and confused over all the news about the vaccination programme.

But he’s advising that we not get hung up on the potential risk of blood clots from various vaccine because Covid-19 is much more likely to cause them.

And he says patients need to be more patient with their doctors who have no control over how many vaccines they get or how quickly.