A holiday village in Graignamanagh is to go under the hammer next month with a guide price of less than half a million euro.

The 15 holiday homes at Ullard are made up of 10 x 1-bedroom apartments, 4 x 2-beds and 1 x 3-bedroom detached house.

4 of the properties have tenancies but the rest are vacant.

Online bids for the lot will be taken on October 12th on bidx1.com with bidding set to start at €450,000.