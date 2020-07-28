Graiguenamanagh community is “in despair” following fatal house fire

The community of Graiguenamanagh is “in despair” following a fatal house fire in the town last night, according to a local councillor.

The tragic incident claimed the life of a man in his 80s, named locally as Frank Stafford Senior.

A second person in the house, a woman in her 50s, is being treated in St Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at a home on the town’s Main Street next to the Garda station at 11.30pm last night.

Eyewitnesses say the house is now destroyed, while the street is closed for technical examination.

Councillor Peter Chap Cleere says the whole community is coming to terms with the news:

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their extended relatives at this very sad time. It’s not news you want to wake up to on a Tuesday morning, and we just offer massive condolences to all the family” Peter said on KCLR Live. “People in Graiguenamanagh I’ve spoken to this morning are very shocked, very saddened. There’s a sense of despair really for this very well respected family, and very well respected man, a great character. I knew him very well.”