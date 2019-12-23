GRANT DELIVERS RELIABLE HOME HEATING THIS WINTER

With winter weather showing no sign of easing off over the next few months, Irish homeowners are taking a close look at their household efficiencies to ensure their families stay warm and cosy throughout the colder months. From improving cavity wall and loft insulation to topping up fuel supplies and upgrading home heating technologies, there are a number of factors which can contribute to the improvement of a home’s overall winter readiness and the vast array of options can be daunting for even the most knowledgeable consumers.

As a widely-recognised endorsement that reflects confidence, trust and reliability in products, the Which? Best Buy logo plays an important role in the decision-making process for homeowners researching new appliances and technologies for their home, and this year leading heating technology manufacturer Grant is celebrating its third Which? Best Buy recognition for its range of Grant Vortex Pro Utility condensing oil boilers. The only oil boiler brand in Ireland and the UK to be awarded Which? Best Buy awards for three consecutive years, Grant has been recognised for its dedication to innovation and efficiency, which position the brand amongst the world’s best-known home appliance brands.

Discussing the need for homeowners to have trust in their home heating appliances, Barry Gorman, Grant technical sales, said “With the wide range of options available on the market for homeowners aiming to improve their home heating efficiency, Which? Best Buy awards act as a neutral guide which consumers can rely on. We are delighted to be the only oil boiler brand to be awarded Which? Best Buy awards for three consecutive years and our team is proud to offer innovative and highly efficient home heating technologies which represent a sound investment in the efficiency of a home.”

The results of the latest Which? Oil Boiler Survey once again highlighted the excellent build, reliability and performance qualities that have become synonymous with Grant boilers. These qualities help homeowners achieve maximum home heating efficiencies and in turn reduce their fuel bills, making the models within the Vortex range the ideal replacements for older oil-fired boilers.

Barry added, “An asset to a well thought-out home heating strategy, Grant Vortex condensing oil boiler can be used alongside Grant’s full heat emitter offering including Uflex underfloor heating, the Afinia aluminium radiator range and Solo fan convector radiator range to fully meet your home’s heating needs and deliver real value for money In addition to improving reliability and performance of your home heating system.”

For more details on the Which? Best Buy awarded Grant Vortex Pro Utility condensing oil boiler visit www.grant.eu