“Great day for Kilkenny” as major new development is granted planning permission, says councillor

A local councillor says it’s a “great day for Kilkenny” as the city is set to receive a massive new housing and commercial development.

The Daly’s Hill Limited development has been granted planning permission by Kilkenny County Council.

It will see 266 new residential units being built, including 133 houses and 133 apartment and duplex units.

There will also be a 126 bed nursing home on the site, as well as a creche and two large office blocks, along with two retail units.

The project is set to be built on the Western side of Kilkenny city, directly behind Fatima Place and Fr Murphy Square.

Local councillor David Fitzgerald says the area has long been an eyesore for Kilkenny.

“It’s a large block of land that has stood idle for many years and is an eyesore in the city, if the truth be known. So this is going to see this land developed into very useful and usable facilities” he told KCLR News. “One of the positive things about it is the land is so close to the city centre that people will be able to walk to the city centre, they’ll be able to walk to schools, and we’ll be able to integrate many of the smarter travel objectives.