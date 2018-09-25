Medals and improved scores for local communities in National Tidy Towns

Kilkenny city was just 2 points behind the overall winner Listowel as prizes were handed out in the National Tidy Towns competition yesterday.

A score of 337 won a gold medal and also puts the Marble city as the tidiest urban centre in the South east region.

Inistioge and Tullahought both won silver medals while Windgap won the Endeavour Award for County Kilkenny.

Meanwhile all of the Carlow marks went up.

Clonegal retained its gold medal and got the highest marks in the county scoring 334 which was just 4 marks behind Glaslough who won the Tidiest Village award.

Leighlinbridge also held on to gold and Carlow town retained its silver medal and Clonmore won a Bronze.

Bagenalstown won the Endeavour Award for County Carlow.