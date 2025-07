Carlow looks set to expand on its Glamping opportunities.

A planning application that was submitted to Carlow County Council on the 18th of November for the development of seven glamping pods, complete with services and all associated site works has been given the green light.

The proposed site is located at Ballysallagh Lower, Hacketstown, County Carlow.

This development aims to enhance local tourism by providing high-quality, eco-friendly accommodation in a scenic rural setting.