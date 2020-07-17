Kilkenny Travel Agent says ‘Green List’ might only be eight countries long

A local travel agent says the ‘Green List’ of safe countries could only be eight countries long.

The list of places you can travel without having to quarantine when you come back is due to be published on Monday.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed the US will not be included, and the UK is unlikely to make the cut.

Des Manning from Manning Travel in Kilkenny city says if they compile the list from countries with lower daily numbers of new cases of Covid-19 then it might only stretched to: Norway, Finland, Hungary, malta, Cyprus and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania