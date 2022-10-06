Green MEP critical of developers behind South Kilkenny windfarm for lack of engagement with locals

A Green Party MEP has slammed the developers of the Castlebanny Windfarm for a lack of engagement with the local community.

Grace O’Sullivan was speaking on The Way it is after the 21 turbine project in South Kilkenny was granted planning permission last week despite objections from local residents.

Waterford’s Ireland South MEP says we urgently need more windfarms to be built because we are in the grip of a climate crisis.

But she’d told KCLR that the more needs to be done to bring communities along with the projects:

“There are major lessons to be learned there. I know we were in a covid period, I know it was hard for the developers to possibly meet. But that’s still not good enough because the whole objective of consulation processes is to allow locals the ‘buy-in'”

