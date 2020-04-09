Green Party calling for six month rate write off for businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow

The Green Party is calling for a six month rate write off for shops and businesses in Carlow Kilkenny.

TD Malcolm Noonan and Kilkenny Councillor Maria Dollard say this is essential for the post Covid-recovery of local businesses.

The proposed write off would be financed by central government, not local authorities.

Cllr Dollard says the current rates are unreasonable “Businesses are struggle so badly and to expect them to pay rates at a time when they cant trade we think is unreasonable”.

She said “Although we understand that it’s not going to make a difference to whether a business will survive or not we feel that it would be an indication to business that we are all in this together and that the community are behind them, but obviously a lot needs to be done at government level as well”.