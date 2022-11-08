Green TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Minister Malcolm Noonan not confident of any major deals being reached at COP27

A local minister says hopes aren’t high that major deals will be reach at this year’s COP27 climate summit.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s due to give Ireland’s national address later at the conference in Egypt.

It’s hoped a deal can be reached to help developing countries who contribute the least to climate change but are bearing the brunt of its impact.

Green Minister Malcolm Noonan says expectations are low:

“Mood music is not great to be truthful heading into this COP. There seems to be quite a degree of conflict between the developed West, our countries, and the developing nations. But it’s early days. The Taoiseach will make Ireland’s national statement, setting out our climate ambition and our committment to supporting vulnerable counties. And we will be putting it up to other countries to do likewise”