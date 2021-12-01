Greenway through South Kilkenny not due to open until Autumn 2023

You’re being reminded to stay off the South East Greenway until it’s officially opened.

The section through Kilkenny is divided into eight lots, three of which are due for completion by next January; through urban Ferrybank, urban New Ross and between New Ross and Glenmore.

Detailed design on the remaining five sections is being finalised with landowners with a hope to go to tender also in 2022.

Director of Planning, Economic and Environmental Services with Kilkenny County Council Sean McKeown has been telling KCLR News that there’s still a bit of a wait for the amenity with a full opening not due now until Autumn 2023 but there may be an earlier opportunity to stroll along some of the stretch; “I have to stress that the Greenway is currently a construction site and we are absolutely discouraging people accessing the Greenway until it’s officially opened, we are in discussions with T.I.I. with a view to opening relevant sections as they are completed but we do not have formal approval to do that as yet so I must stress again that the Greenway is a construction site and locals should not be accessing it until it’s officially opened”.

The route will hopefully form part of the plan to link the South East with Ireland’s capital city through a network of greenways.

Piltown Municipal District councillors heard at their monthly meeting that it’s hoped that you’ll one day be able to walk from Dungarvan in Co Waterford the whole way to Dublin.

A project office uniting the efforts of the local authorities in Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford has been set up to look at the regional network of such amenities while Carlow County Council has undertaken a feasibility study to look at linking a section through its area.

Mr McKeown says “Ultimately we’d love to connect the Kilkenny Greenway back up to St Mullins and from there along the Barrow Way up to Dublin ultimately so that is our aspiration here in the South East to develop that regional network which will ultimately link back up to Dublin, it’ll be a fantastic tourist and visitor attraction and will be the South East’s version of The Camino if you like”.

