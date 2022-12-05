KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Group gathers in Clara to protest mast planned for local GAA club grounds
It's understood construction on the structure was due to start today
A small group has gathered in Clara this morning in protest over a mast.
Construction is due to get underway on the structure after permission was granted to erect it at the local GAA grounds. (See full planning application here).
Hear from the group protesting here:
The programme previously heard from one local man who’s for the project.