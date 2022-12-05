KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Group gathers in Clara to protest mast planned for local GAA club grounds

It's understood construction on the structure was due to start today

Edwina Grace 05/12/2022
Image: Eimear Ní Bhraonáin/KCLR

A small group has gathered in Clara this morning in protest over a mast.

Construction is due to get underway on the structure after permission was granted to erect it at the local GAA grounds. (See full planning application here).

The programme previously heard from one local man who’s for the project.

